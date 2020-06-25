Think you're a pretty good cornhole player? Then put your money, and your arms, where your mouth is and register for the 11th annual Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville coming up Saturday, August 15th.

The event will once again take place at the outdoor Tropicana Events Plaza, rain or shine. Registration and check-in runs from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. with the tournament getting underway at 10:00.

A $500 cash prize will be waiting for the 1st place team, while 2nd place will take home $250, and 3rd will walk away with $100.

Registration is open now for $60 per team (two players) until July 17th, and can be taken care of through the Boys & Girls Club website. After that the price jumps a bit per team and will be available all the way through the morning of the event.

Proceeds from the tourney will help the Club continue providing healthy snacks for students who visit the facility on Bellemeade Avenue in downtown Evansville after school.

For more information, contact Shanna Groeninger by calling 812-425-2311, or by e-mail at info@bgclubevv.org.