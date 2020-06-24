What Do You Want the 2020/2021 EVSC School Year to Look Like?

The elephant in the room for parents right now is the upcoming school year. We know decisions have to be made, but are we informed enough to make the best decision?

Yesterday, the EVSC announced three options for the 2020-2021 school year. Option A is Learning at School, Option B is Remote Learning and Option C is Virtual Academy. Parents will be asked to confirm if they choose to utilize Option B or C the week of July 6-10. A parent survey will be sent out in a couple of weeks to see where families are at right now. They are also scheduling a Facebook Live event where Superintendent Dr. David Smith will answer questions from parents.

A few weeks ago, we put out a poll for parents to see what options they were most comfortable with. The majority of families voted to start the school year on time, and at the physical school. A close second, was to begin the school year after Labor Day. Maybe by then we would have a better idea about how COVID-19 can be dealt with in large group situations.

It seems like we still have a lot of questions right now:

How many students will be in each class?

Will the start / end times be staggered?

Buses?

Will students have playground time?

What will lunchtime be like?

Jason Woebkenberg and Superintendent Smith discuss plans to reopen EVSC schools on August 5th.