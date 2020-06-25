Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Updates Store Hours

My family and I ventured out for the first time a couple of weeks ago to go garage saling and eat lunch IN A RESTAURANT. It felt so good to get out. I also started grocery shopping again instead of ordering everything online and picking up. I liked doing that but I missed picking out variety. As an immuno-compromised individual, I still wear my N95 mask and still take precautions like going really early and using hand sanitizer when I get in the car. So, I appreciate it when stores continue their special shopping hours to help keep this awful virus at bay.

Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market just announced their updated store times and are still accommodating seniors, at-risk individuals, and first responders. You may be asked to show an ID if you are a healthcare worker or first responder.

Store Hours:

MONDAY - FRIDAY: 7 AM - 9 PM

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: 6 AM - 9 PM

Dedicated Shopping Hours

MONDAY/WEDNESDAY/FRIDAY Seniors & At Risk: 6 AM - 7 AM

TUESDAY/THURSDAY - First Responders: 6 AM - 7 AM

Fresh Thyme