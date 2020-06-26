The Vanderburgh County Health Department has announced confirmed Covid-19 exposure for patrons and employees at 2 Evansville night clubs.

One person confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus spent a considerable amount of time at local social hot-spot, KCs Marina Pointe on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The infected person was not wearing a mask during their time at Marina Pointe and was not practicing social distancing. According to the health department anyone who was present, as a customer or an employee, at Marina Pointe on the night of June 20th.

An employee of Xcess Night Club has also been identified as a confirmed Covid-19 case. That employee was in the club for an extended period of time both Saturday, June 20th and Monday, June 22nd and was also not wearing a face covering or practicing social distancing. Officials say they exposed both customers and other employees and those people should monitor themselves for symptoms of Covid-19. The health department says they will be in contact with Xcess management as the business was not in compliance with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's executive order requiring employees and staff to wear face coverings while serving customers.

For those impacted, symptoms of the coronavirus:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Loss of taste and smell

Congested/Runny nose

Muscle aches and pains

Fatigue

Headache

Vomiting

Nausea

Diarrhea

If you begin to develop any of these symptoms, contact your medical care provider by phone.

It would seem that we simply are not out of the woods yet when it comes to Covid-19 so continuing to practice safe social distancing, wearing a mask when in public and limiting exposure to others is still in our best interest. Read the full statement from the Vanderburgh County Health Department below.