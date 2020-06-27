The Kentucky Derby will have Spectators for the 146th Running

Aaaaaand there off! Well, in a couple more months that is. I will admit that not watching the Kentucky Derby in May was really weird. As I’m sure it was for a lot of people. However, it was rescheduled for September 5th. Now the big question is, will there be fans in the stands for one of the biggest events in American sports?

The answer to that question is yes! It has been announced that the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will have spectators in 2020. For a minute there I wasn’t too sure that it would happen but thank goodness it is. That being said, of course, fans in attendance will have to follow some strict guidelines. Here are a few of those:

Guests will be consistently and frequently encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless seated in their reserved seat or venue. This includes when: Riding on a shuttle; Traveling through the venue; Going to the restroom; Placing an in-person wager; Purchasing food or beverages from a concession stand

Guests will be asked to wash their hands for 20 seconds or sanitize them frequently.

Guests will be encouraged to socially distance themselves from others when possible

General admission tickets will be limited to a specified number and only grant access to the infield. No general admission will be allowed in the “front side” or paddock areas of the facility.

Nothing really too out of the ordinary in regards to the new way we have to do things. Also, as of right now, there is no word on how many people will be allowed to attend the race. Hopefully, that will come out soon. Now, if you are worried that these guidelines will affect your ability to bet on the race, you’ll be happy to know there is a plan for that too.

Kevin Flanery, Churchill Downs Racetrack President, has said that racegoers will be able to place bets on their phones this year. It’s just another way to help with social distancing. Churchill Downs will be putting in Wi-Fi to make placing these best even easier.

As I said, there is no set number on how many people can attend the race this year but I am glad there will be fans in the stands. Any sporting event needs a good crowd and the Kentucky Derby is no exception.