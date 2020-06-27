Ready to Play Again? Children’s Museum Reopens on July 1st

With plenty of time left during summer break, now is a perfect time for the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) to open up their doors again, and that's what they're doing. The museum will reopen, first for member families only, on Wednesday, July 1st, and then to the public on Sunday, July 5th. Summer camps, with limited capacity, are scheduled to begin on July 13th.

Of course, they're not reopening simply because it's a good time to do so - they are reopening because they have done everything they can to make sure the museum is a safe environment for anyone who wants to come and play and learn. Just know that cMoe has put together a reopening plan which was reviewed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department. That plan includes all the steps taken by the museum to ensure the health and safety of cMoe guests and staff, including modified operations, enhanced cleaning protocols, physical distancing, exhibit modifications, contactless interactions, PPE, and best practices in hygiene and handwashing.

I'm sure you are curious about what to expect when you visit for the first time post-coronavirus. Perhaps the most important thing to remember is that admission will require a timed reservation. You can now purchase those timed entry tickets online at cmoekids.org. There are, understandably, more new guidelines we'll all need to be aware of, including the following:

Limited capacity and timed ticketing entry

Climbing structures will remain closed until social distancing restrictions are lifted

Wet Deck will be temporarily closed

Children will each receive a mini-activity kit, providing one-user only supplies that can be used throughout their visit.

Guests over the age of 3 and all staff members must wear a face covering

The museum will remain closed on Mondays for deep cleaning and maintenance

Social distancing floor markers and reminder signage will be found throughout the museum

Cleaning practices have been enhanced

Temperature checks will be taken upon entering the museum.