Stay In A Luxurious Farm Lodge In Kentucky With 23 Of Your Friends [GALLERY]

The best way to really enjoy a family reunion or a friends trip is to stay in one big house. We have done this a couple of different times over the years and it’s awesome. You don't miss anything, unless you want to, then you can go to your bedroom and escape. I have been there, done that.

You can eat all of your meals together, like it's a party. We have different couples, or families, take turns making each meal. It’s cheaper and more fun that way. Plus, you can learn and take home some really good recipes. I can’t tell you enough how much I love when we all stay together in the same place. It makes me feel like we had the time to get in every awesome second of our vacation time.

I found a beautiful place where you and 23 of your friends or family members can stay in Nicholasville, KY. It's a massive lodge-style home along the Kentucky River Palisades.

Take a look at the awesomeness of hit Kentucky farm lodge.

A stay at the farm lodge runs around $1495 a night. Wait, before you start complaining, when you divide that up between 24 people, it’s around $65 a night. THAT is a great deal.

See more pics and book your stay HERE.