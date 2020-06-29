Live Racing Returns to Ellis Park This Weekend with Restrictions

As of Monday, June 29, Kentucky has moved into the next phase in the 'Healthy at Work' reopen initiative. This means that sports venues can allow fans in with 50% capacity, and many other requirements and guidelines will need to be followed. Ellis Park has been preparing for their first live racing event with COVID-19 training for staff, marking areas for social distancing, facial masks, temperature checks and weekly electrostatic sprayer sanitizing, among other things.

The number one priority is the guest's safety, so all Ellis Park Employees have been tested for COVID-19. Anyone testing positive will be quarantined. Employees are also required to wear face masks and gloves for their entire shift. You'll find extra sanitation stations and Personal Protection Equipment will be available for guests.

Even though spectators will be allowed in to the races, this season things are a lot different. The grandstands, Trackside Viewing, and Private Boxes are not available at this time.

No General Admission

Tickets Must Be Reserved in Advance

Reservation-Only Seating in the Sky Theatre & Clubhouse

No One Under 18 Permitted

Touch-Less Thermal Temperature Screening (Guests and Employees)

Ticket Prices $12.50-$25

Opening Weekend July 2-5 12:15 P.M - 6:00 P.M.

No specialty (Wiener Dog) Races this Season

Ellis Park Best Practices Graphic