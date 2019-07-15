Ellis Park Is ‘Going to the Dogs’ with Annual Wiener Dog Races

They are on the opposite ends of the racing spectrum, but the ponies and the pooches will once again share the track as Ellis Park hosts the 15th annual Wiener Dog Derby!

On Saturday, August 3rd, come find out which dachshund will reign supreme! Gates open at 10am. There will be two wiener dog qualifying heats at approximately 2pm (or after 3rd horse race) and 3pm (after 5th horse race). The Wiener Dog Derby finals

All money raised on this race will go directly to the local nonprofits PC Pound Puppies and PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue.

Of course there will be plenty of live horse racing too. And, of course, all of this is yours to see for FREE! Ellis Park always offers free general admission and free parking.