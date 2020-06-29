Ford Recalls Certain 2020 F-Series Super-Duty Trucks

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, certain 2020 F-250, F-350 and F-550 Super-Duty trucks have been recalled. Due to the failure to properly temper the torque converter damper plates, there is risk that the plates could fracture. A fractured damper plate in the torque converter can cause,

...the engine to stall and require increased brake pedal pressure while coming to a stop (similar to coming to a stop in a manual transmission without depressing the clutch). If the driver shifts to neutral or park the engine can be restarted and mobility may be regained but with an unexpected, aggressive reengagement upon selection of drive or reverse and the potential for re-stalling. This condition can increase the risk of a crash.

Ford Motor Company is expected to contact owners impacted by the recall beginning the week of July 6, 2020 and repairs are expected to begin as early as July 6, 2020. The transmission assembly will be replaced in the effected vehicles free of charge to the owners and for all new, still-on-the-lot trucks impacted by the recall, those vehicles will be repaired, per federal law, at the dealership before being delivered to new buyers.