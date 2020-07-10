Ford has forever been known as an innovator when it comes to automobiles. From Henry Ford and his first motorized car, the Quadricycle in 1896 to the debut of Lee Iacocca's Mustang in 1964 and then again in 1969 with the addition of the Mustang Mach I, Ford has always been ahead of the times and they are doing it again by crossing the boundaries between their muscle car heritage, the SUV and the electric car movement.

Ford has introduced new for 2021, the first ever Ford Mustang Mach-E - a fully electric & fully emissions-free automobile that touts an EPA estimated 300 miles per charge. Equipped with 68 or 88 kilowatt/hour battery that utilize either 288 or 376 lithium-ion cells, depending on whether you purchase the standard or extended-range battery option. The battery is housed under the car, between the two front seats in a waterproof casing.

With the new Mach-E you'll have the choice of a rear-wheel or all-wheel drivetrain. This pretty pony offers up a 0-60 in the mid-5 second range with the AWD model. Even more impressive is a 0-60 in the mid-3 second range when you tack on the GT package. The standard range models are going to be great for those that use their vehicles to get from point A to B with it's 266 horsepower but for those of use that love the thrill of the drive, you'll want to go with the extended range AWD model with it's 346 horsepower and impressive 428 ft-pounds of torque. While there is a GT model, and we're certain that it will have an impress show of performance as well, the full specs for it have not been made available on the Ford website yet.

What I find most interesting about the new electric Mustang, is the styling choices Ford has made. This car is much roomier than what we've come to expect for a Mustang and the details inside, including the control center are definitely impressive. This has plenty of room for the family, especially when you don't want to sacrifice space for performance. The new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is expected to be available later this year but they are available for pre-order.