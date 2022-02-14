Almost all of us will never see the darkest jungles of Africa or ever delve into to the swampiest of marshes in the South, this new Ford SUV may make you want to do just that.

Get our free mobile app

The Chicago Auto Show is underway and Ford has chosen to debut it's newest SUV, the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades at McCormick Place this week. But the one thing that stands out about it is the factory equipped snorkel.

Snorkel? Yes, snorkel. The first thing you may think is, when Westnedge Avenue floods near Crosstown Parkway, it gets deep but not that deep. But you know what, you may want that snorkel for when you get near Mayor's Riverfront ballpark in the Spring. The Farmer's Market is out there, so if your need for fresh fruit and vegetables overwhelms your need to stay dry, this might be ideal for you.

This snorkel is an additional air intake when you get yourself into situations where the engine compartment needs air. Air is a big deal to an engine and if you're trying to drive through some floodwaters like a few years ago in front of the Westnedge Meijer, all of the sudden air for your engine is critical.

Camera footage of flooding on South Westnedge Ave. in Portage, in front of Meijer, (Video courtesy of Heather Hamilton via Facebook. Used by permission) Camera footage of flooding on South Westnedge Ave. in Portage, in front of Meijer, (Video courtesy of Heather Hamilton via Facebook. Used by permission) loading...

This is the time of year when folks are getting a little antsy and sick of winter, and the good news is, there's an auto show in Chicago through the Monday, February 21st. That's Presidents Day. That Everglades SUV is one of some 32 vehicles debuting there this year.

(Ford Motor Company via YouTube)

Also, since the pandemic, auto shows have been cancelled left and right, but this one is back, though you'll need to mask up.

Quincy, Michigan, Historic Car Show 2019 Classic car show, Quincy, Michigan 2019