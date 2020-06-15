Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for several Ford and Lincoln models manufactured between 2011 - 2016 because the door latches may not work properly causing the doors to come open while you're driving. These vehicles were placed under a recall previously (recalls 15V-246, 16V-643 or 17V-210), but according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration they may not have been repaired properly under the previous recalls. There is a component inside the latch mechanism that may break making closing the door difficult, even leading a person to believe the door is securely closed even when it's not. There is risk that the door on the driver or passenger side to come open while driving down the road.

Vehicles impacted include:

Ford C-Max 2013 - 2015

Ford Escape 2013 - 2015

Ford Fiesta 2011 - 2014

Ford Focus 2012 - 2015

Ford Fusion 2013 - 2014

Ford Mustang 2015

Ford Transit Connect 2014 - 2016

Lincoln MKC 2015

Lincoln MKZ 2013 - 2014

Ford will be notifying owners who will then be able to take their vehicles to the dealership to have the recall addressed. Dealers will be able to compare a latch codes to determine if the repair was done correctly the first time or if not, the dealer will replace the latches without charge to the consumer. Ford owners who have questions or concerns can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall number used by Ford is 20S30.