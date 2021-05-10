Ford Recalls 600k+ Ford Explorers Over Roof Rack Concerns

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall of 616,967 Ford Explorers manufactured between 2016 and 2019.

The more than 600k+ Ford Explorers impacted by the recall have a retention pin that could come loose, causing the roof rack rails to become unsecured, resulting in them possibly detaching from the vehicles. The recall is under NHTSA Safety Issue ID 21V316.

Obviously, such a malfunction could easily be an inconvenience, but worse yet, imagine if the roof rack rail were to come loose and detach while you were traveling down the road! I certainly wouldn't want to be behind the person whose roof rack rail came off going down the Lloyd. Imagine what kind of catastrophe that would create.

If you own a Ford Explorer manufactured between 2016 and 2019, your local Ford dealer can take care of the necessary repairs, free of charge but don't rush out to the dealer just yet. Letters notifying owners are expected to go out via USPS in late June so keep an eye on your mailboxes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,

Dealers will install push-pins and replace any damaged rail clips and roof rail covers, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 28, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 21S22.

Owners impacted by the recall can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by calling their Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or by visiting SaferCar.gov.

