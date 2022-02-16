The Largest Auto Show in the USA is going on now in Illinois

If you love cars or are looking to sit in every new car available for sale then don't miss the Largest Auto Show in North America happening now in Chicago.

The 2022 Chicago Auto Show opened up on February 12th and the largest auto show in North America goes on every day until February, 22nd. The Chicago Auto Show takes place inside of Chicago's massive McCormick center and this is the 114th anniversary of the show. According to the Chicago Auto Show's website they say...

"The Chicago Auto Show utilizes more than 1 million square feet in the North and South Exhibit Halls of the McCormick Place complex... Exhibitions include: multiple world and North American introductions; a complete range of domestic and imported passenger cars and trucks; sport utility vehicles; and experimental or concept cars. In total, nearly 1,000 different vehicles will be on display."

The prices for the Chicago auto show are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 4-12, $10 for 62 and older, plus kids 3 and under are free, to purchase tickets click here!

I have been to the Chicago Auto Show at least 10 times in my life and it is always a blast! You can sit in almost any brand new car you like, the Jeep display usually lets you go for a test ride over rocks and through water, and to have a chance to look at all of the new concept vehicles the companies are releasing is so cool. You don't have to be in the market for a new car to go, but if you have ever seen that Ram truck driving down the road, or that new Chrysler Van, and you just want to be able to sit in them and see them in real life without going to a dealership then the Chicago Auto Show is perfect for you.