Free COVID-19 Testing Site: Downtown Evansville CK Newsome Center

When COVID-19 first started affecting the Tri-State, tests were very hard to come by. That is beginning to change, and more of us are getting tested. I have thought about getting tested, just to see what the results are, but without symptoms or contact with someone that has COVID-19, that wasn't possible. Knowing myself, I would want to pop in and be tested every week, you know, just to be sure.

Beginning Monday, July 6, 2020, residents that live and work in Evansville will have the opportunity to get tested, free of charge. This service is a partnership between Mayor Winnecke, the Vanderburgh County Health Department, and the Indiana Department of Health.

Mayor Winnecke said, "This site will provide another option for our residents to have access to free testing, regardless of symptoms or exposure."

Registration is Required - lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116

Location - CK Newsome Center - 100 Walnut St # 1, Evansville, IN 47713

Days / Hours - Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

No Insurance is Required - However, if you have insurance, provide it when setting up an appointment.

For the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit vanderburghhealth.org/covid-19 and coronavirus.in.gov.

Here are the latest symptoms according to the CDC:

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept.