Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe & Calm During Fireworks

Pets and the 4th of July don't mix well, here's some ways to keep them safe and calm when fireworks are going off.

Melissa/TSM

If you have pets like me, you know how frustrating the 4th of July can be. You love to celebrate and have fun, but you hate the fact your pets are scared. Did you know the 4th of July is one of the busiest times for shelters? Dogs get scared and they bolt out of yards, and Animal Control always has an influx right after the 4th. So make sure your pets are inside.

Here's some tips to keep pets safe during fireworks according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Have a fun and safe 4th of July!