EVPL Announces Reopening Date

EVPL has been closed to the public for a few months now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last few months they've expanded some of their online programs, and began a curbside pickup program. They just announced they'll officially be reopening to the public on Monday July 6th.

In a press release from EVPL they said McCollough, North Park, Oaklyn, and Red Bank locations will be open for limited hours to the public, Monday-Saturday 11A-3P. There will also be a computer lab at EVPL Central that will be open, however Central will only be allowing library users into the computer lab and the hallway. If you are more comfortable using curbside pickup, that service will still be available at all EVPL locations and it will be available Monday-Saturday from 9A-6P.

Masks are not required to enter EVPL, but they do strongly encourage them. They also ask that if you've had any symptoms of COVID-19 that you stay home. Toys, games, and puzzles will also not be available right now.

You may also notice a few new changes to help keep everyone safe:

EVPL users will notice a few differences since they last visited the library. As the health and safety of staff and community are our top priority, EVPL buildings and procedures have been modified to minimize the risk of potential exposure. Plexiglass has been placed in hightraffic interaction areas, including circulation and information desks. Distancing reminders have been placed throughout library locations, and furniture has been rearranged. Computer stations have been shifted to ensure social distancing and will be regularly disinfected. Meeting rooms and study rooms are closed to the community and staff.

For more information check out EVPL's website by clicking here.