Which Four Evansville Library Locations Will Reopen on July 6th?

The next phase of the reopening process for the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is happening on Monday, July 6th, when four branches open back up to the public.

The locations you will be able to visit are EVPL McCollough, EVPL North Park, EVPL Oaklyn, and EVPL Red Bank. These locations will be shortened operating hours - the will be open Monday through Saturday from 11am-3pm. A computer lab located in the Browning Rooms of EVPL Central will also reopen, but with limited hours during the week.

It wouldn't be a post-coronavirus opening if it didn't include some new guidelines, and the EVPL is no different. Here's what you can expect on your next visit to the library.

All library users are encouraged to wear a face cover. Masks will be available for library users.

Library users experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms are asked to not enter EVPL premises.

Social distancing should be maintained.

All printing must be picked up at the service desk.

Toys, games, and puzzles will not be available.

Multi-use print publications, including newspapers and magazines, will not be available at this time.

Water fountains have been disabled. However, bottle-filling stations are being installed at all EVPL locations.

Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available, and buildings will be routinely cleaned by EVPL staff.

Materials must be returned to exterior drop boxes and will be quarantined for 72 hours before proper cleaning.

EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney says "Our teams have been diligently working to ensure our locations are healthy and safe for our community, and we are excited to once again invite everyone back to EVPL.”

If you still don't feel comfortable going into the library, you will still have access to their online resources, and the curbside pickup service, EVPL To Go, will still be available at all branches.

This is, obviously, an ongoing and ever-changing situation. More information about the reopening process can be found at evpl.org.