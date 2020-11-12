The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has closed one of it's branch locations after a member of the branch team has tested positive for Covid-19. The EVPL says that individual last worked on Monday, November 9th.

As a precaution the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library's west branch locate at 2000 East Franklin Street has been closed to the public and will undergo a deep cleaning. The EVPL says they are taking these measures out of "an abundance of caution for our community and staff." They do plan to reopen the EVPL West branch on Monday, November 16th.

In the interim, and while the branch is being cleaned, EVPL says they will plan to continue with "best practices put forth by health officials" to ensure the safety of library patrons and library staff. During the closure, there will be no curbside pickup services, known as EVPL To Go, at the West branch. Any library patrons awaiting holds will be notified about moving those holds to another branch location. Also any materials that patrons need to return to the West branch should be returned to one of the other Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library branches.

No doubt as the positive cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in our community that we will begin to see more and more closures like this one. Now would be a wonderful time to brush up on proper hand-hygiene as well as how to properly wear and clean your masks. As the local hospitals are filling with Covid-19 patients, it would seem that this is going to get worse before it gets better, so please stay safe. Wash your hands and wear your masks.