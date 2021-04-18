Evansville Public Libraries Looking for Creative and Curious New Team Members

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) announced they are growing their team and they have new full and part-time positions available right now. This is good news friends - not only because it means more job opportunities in Evansville, but also because it means things are continuing to head towards 'normal.' The EVPL expanding their staff and their services can only be seen as a really good thing. So whether you, or someone you know, is looking for some extra hours this summer, or for a new full-time career change, you should most definitely consider the EVPL.

EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney says, “Whether working as a specialist or keeping our locations beautiful, every employee is important in our continued ability to provide the best experiences for our library users. With part-time and full-time positions available at a variety of levels, we encourage anyone interest in joining the EVPL team to apply.”

Available EVPL Positions Include

Experience Manager

Adult & Teen Librarian

Maker Librarian

Finance Generalist

Part-time Custodian

Part-time Experience Navigator

Part-time Materials Transfer Clerk

Part-time Customer Experience Representative

Some of these job titles are more self-explanitory than others. If you would like to learn more about these opportunities and the benefits offered by the EVPL, please visit evpl.org/careers.

Evansville Public Library Locations

Central - 200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

East - 840 E. Chandler Ave.

McCullough - 5115 Washington Ave.

North Park - 960 Koehler Dr.

Oaklyn - 3001 Oaklyn Dr.

Red Bank - 120 S. Red Bank Rd.

Stringtown - 2100 Stringtown Rd.

West - 2000 W. Franklin St.

