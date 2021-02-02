Evansville Public Libraries to Resume Limited In-Person Services at All Locations

Following the guidance of health and government officials, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) has made the decision to resume in-person services at all of their branches on Monday, February 15th. Of course, that doesn't mean everything is back to normal - the services and operating hours will be limited. Libraries will be open to the public Monday-Friday from 2pm-6pm and on Saturday from 9am-1pm. Visitors will notice some changes put in place to minimize the risk of potential exposure, including plexiglass placed in high-traffic areas, rearranged furniture, as well as changes to the computer stations. Please keep in mind that meeting rooms and study rooms will remain closed to the public. It should go without saying, but I'll say it anyway, that masks or face coverings are required to be worn by all visitors, per the state mandate.

Don't worry if you're still not ready to get out there and rub elbows (so to speak) with other folks, the library's contactless curbside pickup service, EVPL To Go, is still available at all locations during their normal hours of operation. And you don't even need to leave the house if you don't want to - you can still take advantage of the many digital and virtual services offered by the EVPL, including...

EVPL Digital Programs: A wide range of Storytimes, Tutorials & DIYs, Book Discussions, and more.

EVPL Recommends: A personalized recommendation service to virtually browse the library.

Book-A-Librarian: Get personalized reference or technical assistance.

AskEVPL: Chat with an EVPL team member to get quick help.

EVPL's Business Central: Create a resume, practice interview skills, and connect with resources for small business owners.

EVPL's Education Central: Find trusted resources for students, teachers, and educators.

