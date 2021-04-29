Evansville Public Library Announces 2021 Summer Reading Celebration

I'm not afraid to say it, friends, after a year that felt like it would never end, 2021 is straight flying by - we're already talking about summer stuff. Don't get me wrong, I'm not mad about it - I love summer - I just can't believe it already almost here. I'm sure Tri-State parents are already thinking of ways to keep their kiddos occupied this summer. As always, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) has your back, and they just announced details about this year's Summer Reading Celebration.

The Summer Reading Celebration will begin on Saturday, May 22nd, and will wrap up on Saturday, July 31st, and the theme of the celebration is Our Summer: Reading is Delicious. As the name suggests, the focus will be the impact that food has on storytelling. EVPL Programs & Outreach Manager Erika Qualls Barnett says,

Sharing stories around the table creates a strong foundation for learning and understanding more about each other. EVPL encourages everyone to share their story, and our team looks forward to celebrating our community’s stories throughout Our Summer.

Who Can Participate in the Summer Reading Celebration?

One might think (myself included) that the celebration is just for kids, and we would be wrong. The celebration is actually is meant for everyone - you don't even need a library card to join in the fun. All you need to do is visit evpl.org/Our-Summer-2021 to get signed up.

How Does the Summer Reading Celebration Work?

The goal for participants is to log as many reading hours as possible. Read a bunch of books over the summer, then submit your hours along the way in order to earn badges (one badge for every hour of reading). At the end of each week, a winner from each age group will be selected to get some sweet prizes. The video below does a way better job explaining it than I do.