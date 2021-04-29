Hallmark Will Start Playing Christmas Movies Year Round

Christmas is still several months away, but that doesn't mean that you can't get into the Christmas spirit and your Hallmark Channel Christmas movie fix.

If you're like my mother, you are hooked on watching the infamous Hallmark Christmas Movies when they come on. It's like no other channel exists when these movies are on. Chances are, you know someone who is just as obsessed with these movies. Now, to me they all are kind of the same movie. Man/woman is down on their luck, loves Christmas, and is seeking love. Another man/woman comes into town and tries to ruin Christmas. In the end, the two fall in love and embrace as the snow falls. The end.

That pretty much sums it up, right? Hey, they're not my thing, but I know that there are a lot of people who enjoy these movies. So why not share the news with you?

If those movies are your cup of tea, there's a bit of good news for you. Hallmark has announced that they will start showing Christmas movies year-round. These movies will air every Thursday and Friday night on both Hallmark and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channels. This actually began in April, so how we are just now finding out about this is beyond me, but we're only less than a month into this so it is still pretty new.

The movies will begin on Thursday, May 6th, and they have already released the schedule of movies that will be playing through the 21st of May.

Thursday, May 6

Friday, May 7

Thursday, May 13

Friday, May 14

Thursday, May 20

Friday, May 21

Thursday, May 27

Friday, May 28

Just be sure to check your local listings and set your DVR in case you might miss any of these movies.

(H/T- BHG)

