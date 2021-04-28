The Willow Tree (Shaped by Faith)

I just love Jacinta Smith and her store, The Willow Tree located on Commonwealth Court off Kentucky 54.

Mother’s Day is almost here, and The Willow Tree has so many beautiful options to choose from. The Willow Tree is one of my favorite places to shop for just the right special gift!

Jacinta, gives us some history behind her store and what the location was like 27 years ago. Her store has grown and expanded with so many options to purchase!

Do you need that special gift? The Willow Tree has something for everyone.

Some of The Willow Tree products are: hand soaps, sprays, lotions, jewelry, home decor galore, lamps, wreaths, flowers, bereavement gifts, babies, kids, shirts, socks, specialty items and so so much more!

Listen to Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.

Listen to Shaped by Faith episodes available on-demand at womiowensboro.com and on the WOMI app!