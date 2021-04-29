Planning to Fly Later This Year? Good News, You Won’t Need a Real ID Until 2023 Now

There's been a lot of talk about Real ID's the last couple years as you'll soon need a Real ID for air travel. The deadline to have your Real ID to fly was right around the corner, because as of October 1st, 2021 you would need a Real ID to board a plane. Now that date has been pushed back.

The reason for the date being pushed back to get a Real ID is due to the Covid-19 pandemic. AP announced that the Department of Homeland Security pushed back the deadline to May 3rd, 2023. They say due to the pandemic many states have been having a harder time issuing licenses. So if you were planning to fly later this year, your regular ID will work just fine. Just remember now you have to have the special Real ID to fly come May 3rd, 2023.

If you need to renew your license anytime soon and want to go ahead and obtain a REAL ID in the state of Indiana you'll need to go to the BMV with proof of the following:

One document for proof of identity

Proof of name change (if applicable)

One document for proof of lawful status

One document for proof of Social Security number

Two documents for your proof of Indiana residency

Click here to see the full list of acceptable documents you'll need to bring with you in order to get your REAL ID in the state of Indiana.

To obtain your REAL ID in the state of Kentucky Drive.KY.Gov has all the info you'll need, but just like Indiana, you'll need to bring proof of the following with you.

One document showing proof of identity

One document showing proof of social security number

Two documents showing proof of residency

Proof of legal name or gender change if applicable

Click here to see the full list of acceptable documents so you are sure to bring the correct ones with you.

To obtain your REAL ID in the state of Illinois you'll need the following:

One document providing proof of identity

One document providing proof of full social security number

Two current documents with applicants residency (like a utility bill etc...)

A proof of signature

For a full list of everything you'll need Illinois has a interactive checklist so you don't forget anything, you can find that here.

