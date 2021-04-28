Public Fishing Spots In The Evansville Area
It's finally fishing season. If you're looking to hit up some new hot spots in the Evansville area, this list might help.
One of my favorite things to do during the summer is to hit a lake and go fishing. It's an activity you can do with your friends and family or just simply by yourself. Something about getting out on a lake is a great way to de-stress, enjoy life, and have a little excitement whenever you get a bite.
The Evansville are has a ton of great areas for you to fish. From rivers and streams, to lakes and ponds, I have compiled a list of public fishing areas in Evansville area, including some places in Kentucky, for you to use to your benefit. Some areas are good for bank fishing, others, you may want to use a boat/kayak to find the perfect spot. Either way, this list should help you if you are looking into new places to try out your luck.
Indiana
DAVIESS COUNTY
- Washington City Park Lake
- Dogwood Lake
- Dove Hollow Marsh
- West Boggs Lake
- White River
DUBOIS COUNTY
- Beaver Dam Lake
- Ferdinand SF Lake
- Huntingburg City Lake
- Ferdinand Old Town Lake
- Potoka Lake
- Potoka River
- White River
GIBSON COUNTY
- Gibson Lake
- Oakland City New Lake
- Wabash River
- White River
KNOX COUNTY
- Wabash River
- White River
- Little White Oak
- Four Lakes Park Ponds
PERRY COUNTY
- Anderson River
- Deer Creek
- Lake Celina
- Indian Lake
- Ohio River
- Saddle Lake
- Tipsaw Lake
PIKE COUNTY
- Sugar Ridge Pits
- Potoka River
- Prides Creek Lake
POSEY COUNTY
- Hovey Lake
- Ohio River
- Wabash River
SPENCER COUNTY
- Lincoln State Park Lake
- Ohio River
- Dale City Lake
VANDERBURGH COUNTY
- Garvin Park Lake
- Evansville State Hospital Ponds
- Moutoux Park Lake
- Silver Lake
- Burdette Park Lake
- Ohio River
- Pigeon Creek
- Reflection Lake
- Diamond Valley Lake
WARRICK COUNTY
- Blue Grass FWA
- Lynnville Park Lake
- Boonville City Lake
- Chandler Park Lake
- Ohio River
- Scales Lake
- Vann Park Pond
Kentucky
DAVIESS COUNTY
- Carpenter Lake
- Kingfisher Lakes
- Jack C. Fisher Park
- Panther Creek
- Ohio River
- Waymond Morris Park
- Yellow Creek Park
HENDERSON COUNTY
- Audubon State Park Lake
- Sandy Watkins Park Lake
- Sloughs WMA
- Ohio River
UNION COUNTY
- Higginson-Henry WMA
- Moffitt Lake
- Sloughs WMA
- Tradewater River
- Ohio River
WEBSTER COUNTY
- Dixon City Lake
- Providence New City Lake
- Tradewater River
For a more detailed outline of what each area has to offer, visit the Indiana DNR's Where To Fish Guide and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife
If I have left off any other PUBLIC fishing areas in these counties, please let me know and I will update the list!
