Public Fishing Spots In The Evansville Area

It's finally fishing season. If you're looking to hit up some new hot spots in the Evansville area, this list might help.

One of my favorite things to do during the summer is to hit a lake and go fishing. It's an activity you can do with your friends and family or just simply by yourself. Something about getting out on a lake is a great way to de-stress, enjoy life, and have a little excitement whenever you get a bite.

The Evansville are has a ton of great areas for you to fish. From rivers and streams, to lakes and ponds, I have compiled a list of public fishing areas in Evansville area, including some places in Kentucky, for you to use to your benefit. Some areas are good for bank fishing, others, you may want to use a boat/kayak to find the perfect spot. Either way, this list should help you if you are looking into new places to try out your luck.

Indiana

DAVIESS COUNTY

Washington City Park Lake

Dogwood Lake

Dove Hollow Marsh

West Boggs Lake

White River

DUBOIS COUNTY

Beaver Dam Lake

Ferdinand SF Lake

Huntingburg City Lake

Ferdinand Old Town Lake

Potoka Lake

Potoka River

White River

GIBSON COUNTY

Gibson Lake

Oakland City New Lake

Wabash River

White River

KNOX COUNTY

Wabash River

White River

Little White Oak

Four Lakes Park Ponds

PERRY COUNTY

Anderson River

Deer Creek

Lake Celina

Indian Lake

Ohio River

Saddle Lake

Tipsaw Lake

PIKE COUNTY

Sugar Ridge Pits

Potoka River

Prides Creek Lake

POSEY COUNTY

Hovey Lake

Ohio River

Wabash River

SPENCER COUNTY

Lincoln State Park Lake

Ohio River

Dale City Lake

VANDERBURGH COUNTY

Garvin Park Lake

Evansville State Hospital Ponds

Moutoux Park Lake

Silver Lake

Burdette Park Lake

Ohio River

Pigeon Creek

Reflection Lake

Diamond Valley Lake

WARRICK COUNTY

Blue Grass FWA

Lynnville Park Lake

Boonville City Lake

Chandler Park Lake

Ohio River

Scales Lake

Vann Park Pond

Kentucky

DAVIESS COUNTY

Carpenter Lake

Kingfisher Lakes

Jack C. Fisher Park

Panther Creek

Ohio River

Waymond Morris Park

Yellow Creek Park

HENDERSON COUNTY

Audubon State Park Lake

Sandy Watkins Park Lake

Sloughs WMA

Ohio River

UNION COUNTY

Higginson-Henry WMA

Moffitt Lake

Sloughs WMA

Tradewater River

Ohio River

WEBSTER COUNTY

Dixon City Lake

Providence New City Lake

Tradewater River

For a more detailed outline of what each area has to offer, visit the Indiana DNR's Where To Fish Guide and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife

If I have left off any other PUBLIC fishing areas in these counties, please let me know and I will update the list!

