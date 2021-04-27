Dad Takes To YouTube To Teach Others How To Do Things

Whether you grew up without a father figure in your life or maybe your dad wasn't particularly handy, we could all use a little fatherly advice from time to time and one man has taken to YouTube to offer insight from everything on how to bake and how to sow grass seed to how to change your own oil or how to start a campfire and everything in between.

The "Dad, How Do I?" YouTube has amassed more than 3 million subscribers with more than 75 videos in just over a year. According to the About section, Rob Kenny provides:

"How To" videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk). I will do my best to provide useful , practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do.

The fact that he has successfully raised to children of his own to adulthood and they still talk to him is enough credential to give his videos a chance.

It all started with a video about how to tie a tie. From there, Rob Kenny has covered so many topics including how to check your tire pressure, how to shave your face, how to unclog a bathtub and so much more.

From the moment I watched my first "Dad, how do I?" video, I immediately understood how he has racked up so many subscribers on his YouTube Channel. He affably offers easy-to-follow direction and guidance in a way that is informational and supportive and from someone who just recently lost their own dad, it's nice to be able to get some good-old-fashioned dad advice - even if it's from a stranger on YouTube. I especially enjoyed the compilation of dad jokes:

Not only is he chock full of sage advice on YouTube but he also has a book coming out in May 2021 too. Find Rob Kenny on his YouTube channel as well as Instagram @dadhowdoi and on Facebook too.