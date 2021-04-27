By now, most of us know and understand the importance of getting vaccinated again Covid-19 and fortunately, it is getting easier and easier to receive a vaccine.

Meijer, a one-stop retailer for everything from groceries and automotive needs to pet food and clothing, has already managed to administer more than one million vaccine doses through in-store vaccine clinics across 256 stores. According to a press release,

"The one million vaccine milestone is a tremendous achievement by our incredibly hard-working pharmacy teams," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "When the vaccine rollout began, we were focused on moving as quickly as possible to keep our communities safe. Achieving this number in just over three months is a true demonstration of the focus and tenacity of the Meijer team members involved in this important initiative."

Serving customers across the Midwest, Meijer has been working hard to do their part to help facilitate the administering of the Covid-19 vaccine not only with their in-store clinics but also through "community-based off-site clinics" and now with the addition of their new walk-up vaccine program.

According to the press release, every Miejer store in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin will be stock with at least 100 doses each week to accommodate customers who are looking to get vaccinate in convenient way that better fits into their busy schedules. The company says those vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you've been struggling with fitting a vaccine into your hectic schedule, now is your chance to get vaccinated and do your part to help end the coronavirus pandemic. If you would prefer to schedule a vaccine time with Meijer, you can text COVID to the number 75049 or schedule online.

