The weather is warming up and sunny days are in the forecast and with all of the quarantining and social distancing we've all been doing, there's no doubt that some time outdoors with nature is just what the doctor ordered for not only our physical health but also our mental health as well.

That makes this the perfect time to get out into the great outdoors and explore the beauty that the Hoosier State has to offer and on Sunday, May 2, 2021 you can explore all of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties for free!

Where can you go? All Indiana state parks, recreation areas, forests, and reservoirs will be open to the public with no admission fees. So you can picnic, explore, bird watch, hike, kayak or go fishing, all without having to pay admission fees.

And speaking of fishing, Sunday, May 2, 2021 also happens to be one of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources free fishing days. That means you don't need a fishing license on May 2nd to drop a line and reel in the Big One.

If you'd like to see a list of Indiana DNR properties, you can do so by visiting In.gov. That's where you'll find access to details about,

Fish and Wildlife Areas

Nature Preserves

State Parks

State Lakes

State Forests

Trails

Both the free admission and the free fishing day are part of a partnership between the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation’s Visit Indiana Week which takes place Sunday, May 2 - Saturday, May 8, 2021. This is the perfect opportunity to get up, get moving and see just exactly what Indiana has to offer.

[Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources]

