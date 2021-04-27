Sunset Skatepark Announces Downtown Evansville Location

If you haven't been following along, Evansville is in the process of getting a fancy new concrete skatepark. Several committed members of the community have been working hard to raise funds, and secure grants to make this concrete skatepark a reality. Today Sunset Skatepark posted a VERY exciting update, including the future location of the skatepark, which will be right on the riverfront in downtown Evansville.

Here's what Sunset Skatepark says about the location:

We are so excited to announce The Skatepark Project (Formerly The Tony Hawk Foundation https://skatepark.org/) has awarded Evansville, Indiana's Sunset Skatepark Project $10,000 to go towards the completion of a free, accessible public concrete skatepark on the Evansville Riverfront within Evansville's Promise Zone. This project will connect the current Micky's Kingdom Playground to the new EWSU Pump Station Project - right along the Greenway. We are excited to bring such an exciting and forward-thinking space to Downtown Evansville to further activate our riverfront! We are so thankful to the Skatepark Project. They have been instrumental in helping us make our park a reality. From starting the process, informational statistics to share with our local leaders, letters of support, and now this $10,000 grant! Having The Skatepark Project support and believe in Sunset Skatepark has incentivized many others to jump on board - financially and as advocates - for a project that is much needed upgrade for our community and the Southwest Indiana region. We are continuing to raise funds, as we hope to break ground this year. The project has already raised $13,000 through skater-led fundraisers, auctions, and the Sunset Skatepark Go Fund Me Campaign that will be doubled with another grant that will match up to $50,000! Please consider jumping on board and help fund this project! >>> www.gofundme.com/f/skatesunset We will also have sponsorship opportunities open soon! If you or your business is interested please contact us at hello@skatesunset.com. You can also find out more at www.skatesunset.com

Seriously is there a more perfect location for a concrete skatepark in Evansville? I think not. It'll be very exciting as this dream becomes a reality. They are currently in process of raising even more funds, that will double with another grant that will match the funds up to $50,000. If you'd like to help them reach their goal, you can donate to the Sunset Skatepark GoFundMe, here. Be sure to follow Sunset Skatepark on Facebook so you don't miss out on any of the upcoming info about the skatepark and future fundraising info.

This skatepark will truly be such an addition to downtown Evansville, it'll be a safe place for skaters of all ages to go to skate and learn in a state of the art skatepark.