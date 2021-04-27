Sunset Skatepark Announces Downtown Evansville Location
If you haven't been following along, Evansville is in the process of getting a fancy new concrete skatepark. Several committed members of the community have been working hard to raise funds, and secure grants to make this concrete skatepark a reality. Today Sunset Skatepark posted a VERY exciting update, including the future location of the skatepark, which will be right on the riverfront in downtown Evansville.
Here's what Sunset Skatepark says about the location:
We are so excited to announceThe Skatepark Project
(Formerly The Tony Hawk Foundation https://skatepark.org/) has awarded Evansville, Indiana's Sunset Skatepark Project $10,000 to go towards the completion of a free, accessible public concrete skatepark on the Evansville Riverfront within Evansville's Promise Zone. This project will connect the current Micky's Kingdom Playground to the new EWSU Pump Station Project - right along the Greenway. We are excited to bring such anexciting and forward-thinking space toDowntown Evansville
to further activate our riverfront! We are so thankful to the Skatepark Project. They have been instrumental in helping us make our park a reality. From starting the process, informational statistics to share with our local leaders, letters of support, and now this $10,000 grant! Having The Skatepark Project support and believe in Sunset Skatepark has incentivized many others to jump on board - financially and as advocates - for a project that is much needed upgrade for our community and the Southwest Indiana region.We are continuing to raise funds, as we hope to break ground this year. The project has already raised $13,000 through skater-led fundraisers, auctions, and the Sunset Skatepark Go Fund Me Campaign that will be doubled with another grant that will match up to $50,000! Please consider jumping on board and help fund this project! >>> www.gofundme.com/f/skatesunsetWe will also have sponsorship opportunities open soon! If you or your business is interested please contact us at hello@skatesunset.com.You can also find out more at www.skatesunset.com