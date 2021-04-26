Twisted Is The Best Way To Make Perfect Bacon

Bacon is probably one of the most, if not the most popular food ever. I don't think I have ever met anyone who doesn't like it. Well, except for my Vegan and Vegetarian friends. But, they probably secretly love it, they just don't eat it anymore. LOL.

Growing up, my mom wasn't the best cook. She tried but would laugh and make fun of herself and the culinary skills she lacked. It was a running joke in our family. When I got older, I thought I took after my mom. Cooking wasn't my favorite thing to do, it is what I had to do. But, the meal I loved to cook, no matter what time of day, was breakfast. I could eat breakfast foods for every meal.

My specials are biscuits and gravy, omelets, and over-easy eggs. The one thing I've always struggled with is cooking the perfect piece of bacon. You the one that is perfectly crisp, but not too crisp, with no fatty ends.That all changed when a friend told me to bake my bacon instead of frying it. Cooking it in the oven IS perfection. Just lay the bacon out on a large baking sheet, bake it at 350 degrees for 20 or 25 minutes.

I saw another couple of ways to make perfect bacon on Tic Tok. These look practically perfect too.

