The First YouTube Video was Posted 16 Years Ago

It's official, if the very first video uploaded to YouTube was a human, they'd be celebrating their sweet 16, and getting their driver's license. The first ever YouTube video titled "Me at the Zoo" was uploaded on April 23, 2005. The video now sits at over 160 million views! Check it out, it's amazing how far video recording has come in the last 16 years!



I'm willing to bet this was filmed on a digital camera, uploaded to a computer, and then to YouTube. Those were the days, right? Now it's amazing how far we've come with technology. With smartphones and their ever-evolving cameras we can shoot extremely high quality videos on our phones, open the YouTube app and upload it instantly. It's pretty crazy how technology has progressed.

Get our free mobile app

Since this video was released, it's amazing how far YouTube has come. According to MerchDope.com over 300 hours of footage are uploaded to YouTube every single minute, and almost 5 billion videos are watched every single day. Those numbers are bananas!

Another thing we can thank YouTube for are early viral videos. Want to go down a YouTube memory rabbit hole with me? Remember classics like Charlie Bit my Finger? What about Scarlet Takes a Tumble? And you can't forget videos like Leprechaun in Alabama, Evolution of Dance, and of course End of Ze World. Classics! It's so interesting to me that when YouTube first came out I was in high school, and it was just a site to go to, to kill time and laugh at the latest viral video with friends. Now YouTube has become this juggernaut launching the careers of thousands of people. There's a whole industry surrounded around people playing video games on Youtube, cooking channels, makeup channels, it truly is amazing how far YouTube has come in 16 years, and the fact that it's still as relevant today (if not MORE relevant today) than it was 16 years ago. we can't say the same about poor Myspace.

(H/T: https://www.tristatehomepage.com/news/national-world/remember-me-at-the-zoo-the-first-youtube-video-posted-16-years-ago)