Experience ‘Love & Light’ in Downtown Evansville – Interactive Lighting Event

The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE - ECONOMIC DISTRICT has been teasing us since last month with a new lighting event that will debut this weekend. We have so many unique photo ops in Downtown Evansville, that it's basically a photographer's dream destination in the Tri-State. From Game Room Alley to Self.eAlley, there is no shortage of cool backdrops.

Seasonally, the giant Christmas decorations have been a hit, and the giant heart for Valentine's Day is also great for grads. We have beautiful murals and storefronts, too. This new lighting experience will only be around for two nights, Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24 from 7:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

This free event will be in the parking lot behind the Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe). A few friends of Downtown Evansville were able to test out the Love & Light Experience this week, and as you can see, the photos are pretty amazing.

“We’re excited for this new lighting experience – the first of its kind in Evansville. We invite the community to join us Downtown for this special experience for all ages." - Josh Armstrong, EID President

Love & Light - PHOTO: images were photographed during a test of the lighting experience. DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE

This is a free event, and you can take all of the photos you want. Of course, you will want to immediately post them on social media and use the hashtag #DTEVV. DJ Beamz will be spinning tunes, and you can take a guided tour of cMoe. To make this two-night event even better, there will be food trucks!

Love and Light Food Truck Schedule

4/23 - La Plaza Food Truck

4/23 - Divas Cookin'

4/24 - La Plaza Food Truck

4/24 - Bruce Li

4/24 - Random Fill-Ups

COVID-19 prevention measures will be in place for all events in accordance with guidelines from local and State officials.

Follow Downtown Evansville