Kentucky State Fair Announces 2021 Dates

Last year we saw pretty much every event get shut down (fairs were canceled, concerts were canceled, the Fall Festival was canceled, you get the point). But this year it's finally like we're seeing a bit of a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel. As vaccine rates are going up, and COVID cases trending down, it seems like we may see some normalcy by later this year.

I know so many people missed the annual county fairs, and state fairs that happen each year. There's just something about a warm summer night and a lemon shakeup from the fair that just feels right. Good news, Kentucky State Fair which takes place in Louisville each year, just announced they'll be back in 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what the Kentucky State Fair said on their Facebook page about returning this year:

Mark your calendars! The Kentucky State Fair will return August 19-29, 2021. We're still in the early stages of planning this year's summertime celebration but one thing is certain, we can't wait to see all our fairgoers this August! Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RLou4z.

I am so excited to enjoy funnel cakes and dole whips once again, because it's been too long! In a post to their website, Kentucky State Fair outlines their plans to begin prepping to keep everyone safe and as healthy as possible, you can read more about them here. Here's what they say about the event lineup and ticket sales:

Tickets go on sale in July. Specifics about events, artists, and competitions will be announced at a later date. The Kentucky State Fair celebrates the best of the bluegrass state by highlighting the Commonwealth’s history, heritage and culture. The summertime celebration features the World’s Championship Horse Show, exhibits, livestock, food, rides, entertainment and concerts included with admission.

You can also follow the Kentucky State Fair Facebook page to stay up to date about everything happening with the fair.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom