Dietitian Shares The Easiest Weight Loss Hack, And It Works!

It's that time of year where people are looking to shred a few pounds to get their "beach body" ready. However, you and I both know that losing weight can be a challenge.

Let's be honest, dieting is a pain in the you know what. I mean who really wants to weigh and measure your food, or calculate the number of carbs you can have per day? It's a lot of work, and most of the time it still leaves you hungry once it's all said and done. Oh, and don't get me started on how hard it is to go out to eat while on a diet. Sometimes, with all of that time, effort, and commitment, you still don't get any of the results you were hoping for with your weight loss.

However, according to registered dietitian nutritionist Andrea Ovardhas, there's a much easier way to lose weight that is pretty much effortless. She says that the easiest weight loss hack is to eat two cups of vegetables every day.

Two cups of vegetables every day? That's it? According to her, yes!

Now, it's most likely not the food that you really want to eat, but when you're dieting, you never get to eat that type of food anyway. This weight loss hack has been proven to work though. Here's why: veggies are typically low in calories and high in fiber, which means that by eating these, you will feel full for longer and give you a daily dose of healthy vitamins and minerals. Plus, it will help keep you from eating more calorie dense food.

So, make sure to load up on veggies each day. It's hard to argue with science like this. Two cups of vegetables each day might just be the trick to help you lose the weight that you've been trying to shed for quite some time now.

(H/T- Eat This, Not That)

