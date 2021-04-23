Burglars Break Into Evansville Denny’s To Cook Eggs…TWICE In One Night

I think we have COVID to partly blame for this Evansville story getting some attention across the country.

As you know, since COVID hit, stores/restaurants that used to be open 24/7 now close early. Case in point, Denny's on Green River Road here in Evansville used to be open over night. Now, they close at midnight during the week. Had the pandemic not been a factor, this story might not have ever happened.

On Wednesday morning, around 2:00 a.m., two guys broke into the Denny's on Green River Road. Oddly enough, the burglars didn't did not force entry into the building. The police report made by the Evansville Police Department said that the door seemed to be opened upon their arrival.

Here's the thing: they didn't go looking for a safe, or try to find money in the cash register, no. They walked straight into the kitchen to make themselves some eggs. Yes, they literally broke into Denny's just to make eggs...but wait, there's more!

According to the report from the Evansville Police Department, the men left around 2:10 a.m. only to come back at 2:58 a.m. to make MORE EGGS! You can't make this up.

During the second break in, someone who worked there showed up to confront them and told them to leave. The suspects then left in their car, but not before they were recorded inside by the Denny's surveillance cameras.

Once identified, these trespassers, and egg coinsures, could face misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass charges

Oh, and if you were wondering how much food they ate while there, the police report says that Denny's estimated their total loss at $1.

(Evansville Police Department)

