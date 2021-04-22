The Search for the Grey Lady is On Willard Library Brings Back Ghost Cams

Willard Library has brought back their infamous Grey Lady ghost cams, and now the hunt to catch her on camera is officially on!

Willard Library's ghost cams haven't been up and running for a while. When I was a kid my cousin and I were obsessed with the Willard Library ghost cams. I think the reason is my aunt always loved the paranormal, and we were always watching ghost shows with her. Since then I was hooked on learning more about the paranormal. My cousin Chris and I used to be glued to the Grey Lady ghost cams back in the day, I'm talking dial up internet days. If we weren't together watching the cams, we'd be on the phone with each other talking about what we were seeing on the cams. Although I don't think we ever found anything, it was always kind of thrilling to see if we could spot the elusive Grey Lady.

So who is the Grey Lady? I've done a full in depth article on her before (you should check that out, here)! The quick version is she is a lady said to dress in all Victorian style clothes who haunts Indiana's oldest public library. They say she is most notorious for causing a little bit of mischief around the library. She likes to knock books of the shelves, or pull chairs out from under tables. It's also said many have claimed to smell her perfume, they say it smells of lilac or lavender.

If you want to keep an eye on Willard Library to see if you can spot the Grey Lady, you can keep an eye on their new and improved ghost cams, there's six of them.

