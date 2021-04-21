Son of a Nutcracker! Evansville’s 2021 Christmas on North Main Parade Is Happening!

Hey COVID - yeah, I'm talking to you! You might have had your way with us in 2020 (no 'might' about it), but we're here to tell you that 2021 is gonna be different. You messed with the wrong guy when you forced the cancellation of the 2020 Evansville Christmas Parade - and the big man from up north does not forget easily. You didn't really think you could keep Santa and his crew from spreading Christmas cheer for two years in a row, did you?

Okay, okay, I think I'm done having a one-sided conversation with a virus - now on to the good news. Organizers of Evansville's annual Christmas on North Main Parade have announced that the parade is back is scheduled for Sunday, November 21st at 2:30pm.

The theme of this year's parade is "A Very Mermaid Christmas." Hmmm...I'm not exactly sure what that means, but I'm excited to find out. As always, kiddos will have a chance to spend time in Santa's Workshop before the parade gets underway. The workshop will be located at the Dream Center and will open at 2pm on the day of the parade - and there's a STRONG possibility (wink, wink, nudge, nudge) that Santa himself will stop by his shop on the way to the parade.

The Christmas on North Main parade is always a popular one, and always brings out a big crowd of onlookers along the Main Street route - it also brings out a lot of participating groups and organizations, and that's why we're talking about it in April. If you'd like to be a part of the parade, you should go ahead and fill out the registration form, and secure your spot, NOW. Contact Parade Director, Gail Knight Williams, at (812) 499-8464 or gailkw3311@gmail.com with questions or for more information.

