Breakfast is my favorite meal of the entire day. In fact, I would eat it for every meal. I’ve said, on the air, that my dream job is to own a little dinner that only serves breakfast, love, and a good start to the day.

As much as I would like to take the credit for this awesome breakfast wrap, I can’t, it was my husband who came up with this veggie, cheese, and egg-filled wrap. Quenton is a very good cook. He will often get up on the weekend, before me. and start cooking something that smells so good. It's so cute, he tries not to make very much noise, so he can surprise me, but he can't help himself. He's not the quietest cook.

To me, his spinach wrap breakfast omelet is his way of taking care of me on the weekend. It's the only day when I can get to sleep in. Getting up and doing the morning show every day, gets harder, the older I get. My husband's sweet gestures make weekends beautiful and every week worth it.

Get our free mobile app

Here is how to make his delicious and loving breakfast wrap.

How To Make A Dingaling Breakfast Wrap A delicious way to begin your day.

My Attempt at an Air Fryer Omelet

Make Delicious Two-Ingredient Cinnamon Waffles