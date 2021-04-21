You Can Play With Baby Farm Animals In Owensboro This Saturday

You and the family can spend the day loving on baby farm animals in Owensboro this Saturday.

Trunnell's Farm Market will be hosting a FREE Baby Animal Day where you can meet the babies on the farm at the Highway 54 location. You can make it a family day or a day date with your significant other. Let's be honest here, who doesn't get excited to play with baby animals? Especially kids and women. They always use that high pitched excited voice when talking to baby animals. You know that voice that I am talking about. What I'm trying to say is that you can't go wrong with making plans to go to this event because you'll get brownie points with your kids and/or significant other.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this one day event at Trunnell's Farm Market on Highway 54, you will be able to get up close with baby farm animals like chicks, ducklings, bunnies, goats, and baby pigs. Personally, I'm most excited about hanging out with piglets. They are so cute and fun to be around. Trunnell's says that this ill be a "true" hands- on farm animal learning experience. Which means that you'll be able to do more than just see and learn about these baby animals. Make sure you have your phone handy for photos because you will be able to cuddle, hug, and kiss on all of these baby farm animals.

To learn more about his event, you can visit the event page by clicking here.

