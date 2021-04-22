National Day of Prayer (Shaped by Faith)

70 Anniversary National Day of Prayer

Owensboro Events:

Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM – 1 PM

Price: Free · Duration: 1 hr 30 min

Public · Anyone on or off Facebook

WHERE: Daviess County Courthouse lawn

IN CASE OF RAIN: First Bapt. Church sanctuary, 3rd & JR Miller; enter street-level dbl doors on 3rd

CAN’T ATTEND? Watch live or later at Facebook Owensboro National Day of Prayer.

FACEMASKS/SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED AT EITHER LOCATIONS.

11:30-11:50am CIRCLE OF GOOD NEWS*

Hundreds of people of all ages quietly reading aloud their pre-assigned verses from the Bible so that by the end of these 20 min. the entire Bible will have been read aloud!

No pre-registration necessary.

• Bring your Bible, chair and facemask (outdoor seating may not be available).

• Social distance.

• Pick up your Scripture starting point/instructions at the base of the flagpole.

• Can't attend? You can now participate from wherever you are. Go to Facebook Owensboro National Day of Prayer. Click SEND MESSAGE that you desire to be a reader, or text the same to: 270-314-2210.

11:50-1pm PRAYER/WORSHIP SERVICE*

A special time of worship, testimony and prayer as we fight for America… on our knees.

PARKING

• 2nd & Locust parking garage

• Riverpark Center parking garage

• Parking lot 3rd & JR Miller, next to Budget Inn

UPDATES? Go to Facebook Owensboro National Day of Prayer or call: 270-302-6982.