National Day of Prayer (Shaped by Faith)
70 Anniversary National Day of Prayer
Owensboro Events:
Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM – 1 PM
Price: Free · Duration: 1 hr 30 min
WHERE: Daviess County Courthouse lawn
IN CASE OF RAIN: First Bapt. Church sanctuary, 3rd & JR Miller; enter street-level dbl doors on 3rd
CAN’T ATTEND? Watch live or later at Facebook Owensboro National Day of Prayer.
FACEMASKS/SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED AT EITHER LOCATIONS.
11:30-11:50am CIRCLE OF GOOD NEWS*
Hundreds of people of all ages quietly reading aloud their pre-assigned verses from the Bible so that by the end of these 20 min. the entire Bible will have been read aloud!
- No pre-registration necessary.
• Bring your Bible, chair and facemask (outdoor seating may not be available).
• Social distance.
• Pick up your Scripture starting point/instructions at the base of the flagpole.
• Can't attend? You can now participate from wherever you are. Go to Facebook Owensboro National Day of Prayer. Click SEND MESSAGE that you desire to be a reader, or text the same to: 270-314-2210.
11:50-1pm PRAYER/WORSHIP SERVICE*
A special time of worship, testimony and prayer as we fight for America… on our knees.
PARKING
• 2nd & Locust parking garage
• Riverpark Center parking garage
• Parking lot 3rd & JR Miller, next to Budget Inn
UPDATES? Go to Facebook Owensboro National Day of Prayer or call: 270-302-6982.