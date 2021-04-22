Like so many of our favorite annual events last year, after a couple of reschedules, Guns & Hoses ultimately had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which was a total bummer for a number of reasons. 1) All the training the fighters put in was basically all for nothing (except keeping them in great shape). 2) The Tri-State was denied what is, in my opinion, one of the best nights of entertainment all year. Finally, and most importantly, 3) 911 Gives Hope, like nearly every other non-profit in the area, missed out on a LOT of money they would have donated to other children-based charities in the area.

That was last year. This year is different.

Guns & Hoses will return to the Ford Center on Saturday, August 28th! As always, the night will feature police, firefighters, and EMTs lacing up their boxing gloves for the chance to help their team take home the coveted Guns & Hoses championship belt and raise money for kids in need.

Since last year didn't happen, this will technically be the 13th edition of the event. Money raised over the years through your support has helped build Mickey's Kingdom playground on the Evansville riverfront, bought toys for children spending the holidays in area hospitals during our annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive, and helped countless other children in need right here in the Tri-State.

Tickets for this awesome event go on sale Friday, May 28th, 2021 at the Ford Center box office and Ticketmaster.com. If you've never been to Guns & Hoses, fix that mistake by getting tickets. I promise you won't be disappointed.