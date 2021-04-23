Sweet Evelyn Will Make Your Heart Happy – VHS Pet of the Week [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!
Evelyn is up for adoption, NOW! Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.
It’s National Animal Care & Control Appreciation Week! Our local AC officers have a difficult and thankless job. We will be posting our annual shout-out to them on social media today, so if anyone feels so inclined... write a nice note on their Facebook page! Call them at 812-435-6015 and say something nice! Send ‘em a card at 815 Uhlhorn Street, 47710.
If you have a weekday morning free, come do Mutt’s Morning Out! Or, on Saturday mornings, Cardio for Canines! (It happens rain or shine pretty much every weekend as long as have volunteers available!)
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!