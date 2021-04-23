Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!

Evelyn is up for adoption, NOW! Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

Get our free mobile app

It’s National Animal Care & Control Appreciation Week! Our local AC officers have a difficult and thankless job. We will be posting our annual shout-out to them on social media today, so if anyone feels so inclined... write a nice note on their Facebook page! Call them at 812-435-6015 and say something nice! Send ‘em a card at 815 Uhlhorn Street, 47710.

If you have a weekday morning free, come do Mutt’s Morning Out! Or, on Saturday mornings, Cardio for Canines! (It happens rain or shine pretty much every weekend as long as have volunteers available!)

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!

Be sure to follow VHS on TikTok @vhslifesaver to see funny animal videos and behind-the-scenes details on what sheltering really looks like! The clinic behind-the-scenes TikTok is up to more than 700,000 VIEWS!

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

Handsome Ralph Reminds You To Microchip Your Pets