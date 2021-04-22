You Have Got To Try Out These Davey Crocket Sandwiches [RECIPE]

I made a recipe that I found on Facebook the other day and you would love it.

I'm not sure about you but I save a TON of recipes that I see people share while scrolling through Facebook. That being said, I have so many of these recipes saved and I have yet to try out the majority of them. However, the other day I decided that I would go through those saved recipes and finally try one out. Let me tell you, I am glad that I did.

The recipe that I chose to make was for something called a Davey Crocket Sandwich. I had never heard of these sandwiches before, but when I saw what it was on Facebook, I was intrigued. It's kind of like a Sloppy Joe sandwich but with a different kind of sauce. These Davey Crocket Sandwiches are quick and easy to make. Perfect meal after a long day of work because it really doesn't require much prep or skill to make. Not to mention, they are absolutely delicious. A meal that I will definitely be making again.

Ingredients For Davey Crocket Sandwiches

2 lbs of Ground Beef (Ground Turkey could be substituted as well)

1 Chopped Onion (I'm not a fan of onions, so I just seasoned the meat with Onion Powder)

Salt and Pepper (to taste)

1 can of Family Size Cream of Mushroom Soup (22.6 oz.)

1/2 lb Velveeta Cheese (cut in cubes)

Hamburger Buns

How To Make Davey Crocket Sandwiches

Begin to brown the ground beef in a skillet.

While ground beef is cooking, toss in the chopped onions (or onion powder) and sprinkle in the salt and pepper to taste.

While this is cooking, go ahead and start dicing up the Velveeta Cheese

Once ground beef is fully cooked (not pink), drain the fat.

Then put the ground beef back into the skillet and add in the Cream of Mushroom Soup. You'll most likely not use the whole can, but enough for it to be mixed in well with the beef.

Next, add in the Velveeta Cheese into the skillet.

Simmer until cheese is melted, stirring continuously.

Once the cheese is melted, you can serve the mixture onto buns and enjoy!

- Note: this should make about 10-12 sandwiches, so plenty for the family and even leftovers.

