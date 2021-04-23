A Season Pass is Just the Beginning of the Perks of Working at Holiday World [Podcast]

The list of perks for working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is pretty awesome, but there are some unexpected perks that make it the job of a lifetime. A season pass to visit the park when you aren't working is a nice incentive to apply for a summer job at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. You can also visit other parks and attractions in the surrounding area for free. The HoliPoints program lets you earn tickets so you can bring friends and family to the park. But that's just the beginning...

When you talk to anyone that has worked at Holiday World, one of the first memories they share is the friendships they have made. That is one of the unexpected perks of working at the Friendliest Park in the World.

Employee Transportation

Season Pass

Discounts on Food & Merch

Teacher Perks

Referral Program

Team Events and Parties

2 Free Uniforms

One perk that you might not know about is the Tuition Discount at Indiana Tech. This partnership gives team members a 20% off tuition discount with Indiana Tech for programs under the College of Professional Studies.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari are hosting another in-person hiring event, this time in Evansville. Holiday World's Media Relations Manager, Sabrina Jones, came on the MY Morning Show to tell us more about the event, and why someone should work at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

Be MY Guest with Sabrina Jones from Holiday World

Monday, April 26, 2021

4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. Central Time

Indiana Tech

900 Tutor Lane

Suite 107

Evansville, IN 47715

The Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Human Resources team is ready to answer any questions you might have. You can email them at hr@holidayworld.com or call 812-937-5252.

