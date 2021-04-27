Evansville PD Seek Help to ID Fraud and Theft Suspects

With the pandemic having such an impact on people's livelihoods, it seemes more and more people are struggling to get by. That being said, there are plenty of resources and help available and it's definitely no excuse to steal from someone else but that's exactly what two people did this week.

The Evansville Police Department is asking for the help of the public to identify two suspects that are believed to have worked together to steal a wallet from a female shopper in one store only to travel to another store where they used the victim's credit cards and racked up a hefty bill.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the two suspects, who were captured on security footage, allegedly worked together to commit the crime. One suspect distracted the victim, who was shopping in our local Meijer store located on North Green River Road, making it possible for the second suspect to steal the victim's wallet from her purse.

Get our free mobile app

But as if theft was not enough for these two sticky-fingered thieves, they felt like committing fraud too. Once they confiscated the victim's wallet, they took her credit cards across town to Walmart where they used the stolen cards to spend more than $1700 - there's no word on what they were buying but whatever it was, I bet it isn't worth the trouble they're going to be in when the EPD catches up to them on charges of theft and fraud.

If the photos aren't quite enough to help you recognize the suspects, the EPD says they were in a black Honda SUV. If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of these two suspects, you're asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit by calling 812-436-7959 or you can leave an anonymous tip via the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.