Southern Indiana Home Is So Bridgerton, You Just Might See the Duke In the Window [SEE INSIDE]

One thing that happened during the pandemic that was way better than the Tiger King, or anything else for that matter, was the Netflix series, Bridgerton. Can I get an amen?

The series was everything we wanted that we didn't know we needed. What seemed like just another period piece, blew our minds and set our loi...um...hearts on fire. Remember the spoon? Yes, yes, yes, a thousand times, yes. I couldn't get enough of the magic and heat between the main characters Daphne and Simon. The chemistry between the two actors, Phoebe Dynevor and Rege Jean Page was electrifying. All who were watching their growing relationship could feel the heat coming from the screens on their television.

Let us relive the incredibly romantic moments of Season 1 of Bridgerton.

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the first season, don't watch this video, it will spoil it for you.

The Bridgerton series is based on a series of books by Julia Quinn. Each of the books follows the social season of the year when each of the Bridgerton children come of age and introduced into society to find a suitable partner. Season 2 will surround Daphne Bridgerton's older brother Anthony and his quest for love.

As you can tell, I'm a huge fan of Bridgerton. So, when I found this southern Indiana estate, I couldn't help but think of how the incredible home could host a ball or be the home of a notable family, in the series.

Take a look at some amazing photos of this extraordinary mansion for sale near, Jeffersonville, IN, as I turn it into a set in Bridgerton.

Here is a description of the incredible property from the realtor, Angela L Bauer with Keller Williams Realty Consultants.

'...the perfect home to host colleagues, family & friends or a recreational homestead providing unlimited enjoyment, this home is your rare opportunity to have it all. The stunning panoramic aesthetics feature multiple turrets, a chandelier-lit breezeway, arched stone porticos, horseshoe driveway & a custom mortar rub over full brick with stone accents... the terrace overlooks the lake, lit inground swimming pool & stately stone fireplace... approx 14,000 square feet & throughout the manicured grounds... The home is equipped with a home gym, theater room, butler's pantry, dumbwaiter, nine fireplaces, two levels of elevated exterior terraces, five-car garage, five geothermal units & features such as a full Circular Bar.'

The asking price for this amazing piece of property, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, is $1,875,000.

See more photos and, if interested, schedule a tour, today.

