FEMA Opens New COVID Vaccine Clinic in Henderson, Mobile Clinics to Come

Residents in Henderson and surrounding counties have a few new options for scheduling and receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations thanks to a partnership between the state of Kentucky and the federal government.

The first option is a "fixed site" at the University of Kentucky Extension Office at 3341 KY-351 (Zion Road) across from East Heights Elementary school, behind the Farm Bureau office. According to Chris Prudhom, Media Relations Liason for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the clinic, which opened and administered its first doses today (Thursday, April 29th), will operate from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Outside of the fixed site, the partnership between the two governments will also provide four mobile clinics that will be used to serve residents who want to be vaccinated in surrounding counties that don't have an option close to where they live. Those clinics will be available at the following locations April 30th through May 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Friday 4/30/21

Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport

2200 Airport Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301

2200 Airport Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301 The City Hall of Drakesboro

212 West W Mose Rager Blvd, Drakesboro, KY 42337

Saturday 5/1/21

Providence City Park

Providence, KY 42450

Providence, KY 42450 Morgantown City Park Community Center

Tuesday 5/4/21

St. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church Parish Hall

514 E 4th Street Owensboro, KY 42303

514 E 4th Street Owensboro, KY 42303 John James Audubon State Park (Sycamore Shelter)

3100 US-41, Henderson, KY 42420

Wednesday 5/5/21

Madisonville State Office Building

625 Hospital Dr Madisonville, KY 42432

625 Hospital Dr Madisonville, KY 42432 Central Presbyterian Church

206 West Main St. , Princeton, KY, 42445

Both the fixed site location on Zion Road and the mobile clinics will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Advanced registration for either option is not required, according to Prudhom, as walk-ins will be accepted at all locations. However, if prefer to schedule an appointment, you more than welcome to do so by either calling 270-953-3785, or visiting the Kentucky vaccination website.

All Kentucky residents 16 years of age and over are eligible to receive a vaccine.