With Fewer Public Firework Displays Here’s How to Stay Safe Lighting Them at Home

This year COVID-19 has impacted about every aspect of 2020, including our Fouth of July celebrations. Many public firework displays have unfortunately been canceled or postponed. Some out of an abundance of caution, others due to sponsorship issues. Either way with fewer public displays that means many are purchasing fireworks to light off on their own.

If you're planning on shooting off your own fireworks, make sure you stay safe. After all, fireworks are basically colorful explosives. I checked out the National Safety Council and they had some great tips to keep the 4th of July fun and safe for everyone.

The following tips are from the National Safety Council website:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks

Have a fun and safe 4th of July, and don't forget to keep pets safe too!