With Fewer Public Firework Displays Here’s How to Stay Safe Lighting Them at Home
This year COVID-19 has impacted about every aspect of 2020, including our Fouth of July celebrations. Many public firework displays have unfortunately been canceled or postponed. Some out of an abundance of caution, others due to sponsorship issues. Either way with fewer public displays that means many are purchasing fireworks to light off on their own.
If you're planning on shooting off your own fireworks, make sure you stay safe. After all, fireworks are basically colorful explosives. I checked out the National Safety Council and they had some great tips to keep the 4th of July fun and safe for everyone.
The following tips are from the National Safety Council website:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light them indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire
- Never use illegal fireworks
Have a fun and safe 4th of July, and don't forget to keep pets safe too!